Spring Street Cigars lounge and brewery opens in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A local business will ring in the new year by opening up its doors in Starkville.

Spring Street Cigars is opening its fifth Mississippi store in downtown Starkville on Friday.

The two-story shop will feature a premium selection of cigars as well as multiple lounge areas. The location also has a craft brewery.

Co-owners John Higgins and Mo Daher say that the company specifically likes to build in small towns to help stimulate their local economies.

“Smalltown USA, it’s very important to continue to work to revitalize downtown,” Higgins says. “Whether it is Oxford, Starkville or Tupelo, we want to continue to work with the local cities to revitalize downtown.”

Higgins says they have been working with the city of Starkville to open this location for several years.

“We are typically a destination location,” he says. “Therefore, we’re going to get a lot of people that are coming to search us out for premium cigars, so we’re naturally going to be bringing more people downtown.”

There will also be a grand opening in January.