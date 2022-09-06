Starkville city leaders could approve next fiscal year’s budget at third hearing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville city leaders could approve next fiscal year’s budget.

A third public hearing will be held during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board of alderman meeting.

A final vote could come after that public hearing.

This is where the budget is set for all city departments.

There has been a proposed tax increase but that is not expected to pass.

WCBI will continue to follow this story and bring you more as it develops.