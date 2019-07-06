Starkville community reaches out to help a woman in need.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A community in Starkville comes together to help one of its own.

Last month, an early morning storm packing strong winds, left a Starkville woman’s home with roof damage and other problems on her property. Seeing her need, a local church answered the call to help.

“Well, We wanted to be a blessing in our neighborhood and in our community so there was an individual who needed some help and so we just came to that call of being a help. for us as a church for us as Christians that’s literally what we’re supposed to do so we’re not just teaching God’s word we are living God’s word”

Rev. Maurico Clark is the pastor of Blackjack MB Church. He says what these volunteers are doing is true mission work.

“It’s a joy because it puts us in a place of being able to do what the word of God tells us Jesus tells us by this shall men know that you are my disciples By the love you have one to another and so we just try to be a blessing to any individual,” said Clark.

Clark says their mission to help this neighbor in need has inspired others to get involved.

“Because of the efforts on the past couple weeks we’ve been able to have individuals join with us and connect with us not just black and whites as well, and that’s what our community supposed to be about that’s what the church is about,” said Clark.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, tell me she’s thankful for the supper of the church and others in the community. Clark says they’re just as grateful.

“We’re just thankful that we are able to be a blessing to somebody now community,” said Clark.

The homeowner did not want to be on camera but says she is thankful that she lives in a community where people help out one another.