Starkville connects community through new alert notification system

The city has rolled out a new notification system called Starkville Alerts.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Starkville has a new way to keep the community connected and in the know. The city has rolled out a new notification system called Starkville Alerts.

Its goal is to keep residents up to date on what’s going on around town.

Technology is everywhere and it can be incredibly useful in getting information out quickly to as many people as possible..

Now, the Starkville community will be able to have updates as close as their phones with Starkville Alerts.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said the city of Starkville is embracing technology to make sure that residents stay in the know.

“We’re really excited about having this opportunity to notify our citizens, have them engaged, and understand what we are doing in tow. This is an opportunity to tell them about trash days, closed streets, or water leaks. Things that are pertinent to their existence and their daily lives,” Spruill said.

Technology manager Joel Clements said through the Starkville Alerts notification system, community members can receive the latest updates at the touch of a finger.

“There are many ways you can receive these alerts. You can receive them via text message, email, voice phone call, or through the app and there is a link to download the app on that same webpage,” Clements said.

Technology manager Joel Clements said the notification system is from a company called Civic Plus and they have been working since last year to roll it out.

“We’ve been setting up the back end we’ve been training staff on how to use it,” Clements said.

Starkville Alerts even has the ability to target particular areas in the city.

“If you live on the northside and something is going on on the southside and you don’t have to be bothered with that we can target an area specifically that has been impacted,” Spruill said.

Spruill said while this is an alert system, it is not designed for emergency purposes

“This is not 911, so this is not emergency alerts or those kinds of things like Maroon Alerts. This is the kind of thing that is more relevant to putting your trash out for example. Things along those lines just sort of your basic operations of the city,” Spruill said.

Clemments said they already have people signed up for the Starkville Alerts.

If you want to sign up, you can visit the City of Starkville Website or Facebook.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter