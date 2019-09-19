Starkville downtown businesses prepare for Bulldog Bash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- While downtown roads may be closed Friday, businesses will be open.

Many stores are getting ready for the bash by staying open later and beefing up their staff.

Store owners said home game Fridays can be their busiest day and hope people will stop by on their way to the bash.

And while the increased crowds can be good for business, the closed roads may pose a problem.

“It’s a little hard for business owners like parking is really bad. And people want to come, and they want to park in front of your store, and they want to shop all day. So it does deter a little bit of business. I want to remind everybody to park and walk. It’s not that far,” said Rebecca Kraker.

Rebecca Kraker also encouraged Bash goers to be respectful to downtown Starkville and all its businesses.