Starkville family celebrates birthday of daughter who died in ATV accident

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family mourning the death of their daughter is planning to celebrate her life for her upcoming birthday.

9-year-old Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after a car hit the ATV she was riding.

Gabby would have turned 10 on February 7. Her family has planned a community-wide birthday celebration for her.

It will be this Saturday, February 11th at 1 p.m. at the Starkville Sportsplex.

The event will include many of Gabby’s favorite things like fun games. There will also be face painting and prizes.

The party will culminate with a balloon release at 5 p.m.

