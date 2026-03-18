Starkville Fire Department honors one of its fallen members

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department is honoring one of its fallen service members.

Firefighter Caleb Cistrunk passed away in December 2025.

Today, the department presented Cistrunk’s family with two donation checks following his tragic passing.

One is from the Starkville Firefighters, and one is from Modern Woodmen.

The department says it hopes this small act reflects the love, respect, and support that surround Caleb’s family.

Starkville Fire also thanks everyone who helped make this possible and continues to stand beside them during this time.

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