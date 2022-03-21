Starkville fire department is introducing a new recruitment program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Fire Department is doing its part to help get the younger generation out and about this summer. The Department will begin a youth firefighter program in May with the hopes of keeping kids out of trouble; while also trying to peak their interest in becoming a firefighter.

Kids aged 12 through 18 will have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of working with their local fire department, and while it is a recruitment effort; chief Charles Yarbrough felt that there is a bigger meaning within the program.

“Number one community service, number two positive mentorship, number three will be physical fitness, education, and career development so at the end of the day we hope to get firefighters out of this deal,” said Yarbrough.

It’s not for a period of time; it’s a year-round program, and the only requirement is a 2.5 GPA.

Even if the student doesn’t want to become a firefighter in the future, Yarbrough felt the students would learn a thing or two about working with others.

“Even if they don’t want to be firefighters we still want them to stay out of trouble and we believe that this programs will be an opportunity for them to be in the community.. to do some ride alongs, maybe some sleepovers so several different aspects to get them engaged in the community,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough said the idea for the program came from a former fireman, and he hoped that idea will become a successful program in the coming months.

“I plan on this being from now until you know way after I’m gone I hope this is a legacy we can leave at the fire department that they can be doing this 20 or 30 years down the road,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough encourages families to reach out and apply to get their kids involved in what he feels can be a life-changing program for kids