Starkville Fire Department purchases drone through grant

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department has a new tool to help them when minutes matter.

4-County Electric Power Association awarded the department with a grant to purchase a drone.

The new equipment will assist in areas like search and rescue efforts, special rescue situations, fire investigations, and hazardous material incidents.

According to Starkville Fire, several members have completed the FAA drone pilot program and are certified to fly, which is a requirement in the state of Mississippi when flying commercial drones.

The department said this is another way to better serve the community and surrounding areas.

