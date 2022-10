Starkville Fire Dept. supports breast cancer awareness with pink car

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Take a minute to sign your name.

All signatures and words of encouragement on this “Pink Heals” car support breast cancer awareness.

You can stop by Fire Station One in Starkville.

The fire department will supply the sharpie to add your support.

You can find the “pink heals” car at the station at 503 East Lampkin Street next to Little Dooey.

