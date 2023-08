Starkville Fire Officials issue burn ban for city limits

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The extreme heat and absence of rain in the immediate forecast have prompted Starkville Fire Officials to take action.

Until further notice, the City of Starkville is under a burn ban.

That means no outside burning within the city limits.

The Starkville Fire Department also advises extra caution when disposing of cigarettes and charcoal.

