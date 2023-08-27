Starkville firefighters take on role of story tellers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Starkville firefighters got out of the firehouse and into the community this morning.

The Fire Department teamed up with Modern Woodmen of America and the Starkville Area Arts Council, to read to children from across the Golden Triangle, and let those children meet the people who come to the rescue in emergencies.

Breaking away from their usual routines, firefighters in Starkville put on a different kind of uniform — that of storytellers.

Members of the Starkville Fire Department read “Firefighters to the Rescue” by Elizabeth Rodger.

Barbara Coats, a Financial Advisor at Modern Woodmen of America, explains the dual focus of the event.

“One, we wanted to bring new people into the Arts Council’s lovely space, and then our focus this year is on raising readers so we’ve done multiple events throughout the year to focus on children and reading,” Coats said.

William and Caroline Pochop wanted to give their sons the chance to meet some of their heroes up close and get to know them in a non-emergency setting.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity to learn more about the people that are involved in our communities and how they serve, it’s cool for our kids to learn about that,” William said. “And the events that are put on Modern Woodman are always really impactful in the community so we love being a part of that.”

Coats says children need to know that firefighters and other emergency personnel are there to help in a time of need.

“Hopefully they will learn today that firemen are not to be feared,” Coats said. “Of course, kids love a firetruck so they enjoyed that, but they got to see firemen up close and got to meet a fireman. So if they’re ever in the unfortunate situation of needing to be rescued by a fireman, the last thing we want is for them to be afraid of that fireman.”

Caroline Pochop says her toddlers’ fascination with firefighters was fueled even more by today’s readings.

“They’re obsessed with firefighters,” Caroline said. “Last year for Halloween, he was a fireman and he was a Dalmatian, we’re in that phase of life. And I was a fireman and you were a Dalmatian so it worked out great.”

