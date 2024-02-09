Starkville Garden Club plants trees to celebrate state Arbor Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The second Friday in February is Arbor Day in Mississippi, and the Starkville Town and Country Garden Club celebrated the best way possible by planting trees.

The Garden Club planted three Red Maples in the parking lot behind the Starkville Cafe.

It’s more than just a commemoration of Arbor Day, it’s the beginning of a beautification project.

The new trees are replacing some trees that died, and club members also decided to partner with the property owners to relandscape the area.

Both the State and National Garden Clubs are placing an emphasis on planting trees because they beautify and protect the environment. They provide habitat for birds and shade for other creatures and people too.

But club members said there’s more to the Garden Club than trees and plants.

“Also, we’re big on litter, so we’ll be, you’ll be seeing us have a litter campaign coming up. But our goal is not only to focus on our own gardens and flowers and things in our homes and our families, but to help educate our schools, educate the community, and really make an impact,” said Christine Jones-Lawrence of the Starkville Town and Country Garden Club.

National Arbor Day is on the last Friday in April. Mississippi celebrates in February because it’s a better time of the year to plant trees here.

