Starkville Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking ceremony

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family will be beginning a new chapter in their lives in a new home.

The Starkville Habitat for Humanity broke ground today on its 17th Maroon Edition House.

Each year, Mississippi State University partners with Habitat to help build a house for a new homeowner.

Students, faculty, and staff volunteer on the build.

Home ownership will be another in a series of milestones for this year’s family.

“This is a big step for her, and it’s a big step for us. And, my brother and I are getting ready to graduate. It’s a positive way to end our high school career and go into our adult phase. It sets the example for us on how to raise a family,” said the new habitat partner’s son, Robert Kelly.

Habitat is always looking for volunteers. You can call the Starkville chapter or your local chapter for more information on how you can help.

