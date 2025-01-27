Starkville hosts annual race on Main Street with a cause

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Although it was warmer on January 25, the bite of winter is still here.

Today’s sunny skies made it the perfect day for the 40th annual Starkville Frostbite Half Marathon.

“A lot of people come just to hang out and support it,” Brad Jones said. “You got people that aren’t necessarily affiliated with the race that just wanted to come out and spectate, see what it is all about.”

Runners took to Main Street in Starkville for the annual Starkville Frostbite Half-Marathon.

The event had three races, including a 5k, 10k, and Half marathon.

Vendors were there for the event.

“So it’s kind of likely a pre-cursor before I start racing in the Spring having so many people out here,” Isiah Jewett said. “But, honestly, it’s so nice having everybody come out and compete and have a great time together. I feel like it’s so a great community to hang out and find people like you that like to run versus them in a race here.”

A portion of the proceeds raised from the race go to the non-profit organization Starkville Strong.

Brad Jones said the race is a great way to connect the community.

“But it just go towards residents in Starkville that need assistance with food items or utility bills or rental assistance,” Jones said. “I mean it’s a whole host of things but they are there to just help and support some of our community members that may be going through a rough patch or just need some assistance.”

More than 1,000 people signed up for each race and some even traveled hundreds of miles to lace up and compete.

Racers said participating was an exciting experience.

“I wanted to try something new and have that experience,” Eugene Newell said. “I expected everybody to be cool but I like the motivation I was getting like throughout the course, it was people on the side of the road motivating so I love that people was out here.”

“It’s been fun to see other people cheer me on that I don’t know and congratulated me,” Kayla Young said. “So, I love that about Starkville, everyone just so friendly and you can definitely see that in this race.”

There is a StarkVegas run club that runs every week Fire Station Park and you can look on their Instagram for more information.

