Starkville hosts MSU’s Bulldog Bash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Music lovers, area residents, and students filled the streets of Starkville Friday night for Mississippi State’s Bulldog Bash.

It takes all hands on deck to prepare for what’s known as “the Largest Free Outdoor concert in the state of Mississippi.”

“We have lots of partnerships with the city of Starkville but also the university, so a big team effort for sure,” said Kylie Forrester, MSU’s Director of the Center for Student Activities.

“Almost every first responder organization from Oktibbeha County, a number of Mississippi State Organizations and many state and federal agencies all come together for the assistance and planning of this event,” said Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, the PIO for Starkville Police.

It took months of planning to get to where they are now.

Sally Stafford, a student at MSU and this year’s director of Bulldog Bash, explained how much work they’ve put into preparing for the event.

“We have had people out here since midnight last night, and we are getting everything set up from the main stage to the VIP area to the Maroon Market and food vendors,” said Stafford.

Stafford said they sent out a survey to campus and the community to help decide what artist to bring in for this year’s concert.

She was excited with how everything turned out.

“I am so thrilled. It’s amazing to see something that five of us have worked in a board room on for almost a year and to actually see it grow legs and come to life and be able to just really let it be an event for everyone else and let other people enjoy it,” said Stafford.

Some other students also shared their excitement.

“Yes, I’m so excited,” said Madalyn Bishop.

“I’ve heard of Ludacris, but I’m just excited to be here,” said Anna Moon.

The annual concert’s headliner was Ludacris.

