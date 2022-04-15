Starkville hosts Super Bulldog Weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State fans and family are in Starkville for the next three days.

This is Super Bulldog Weekend on campus.

And for the city of Starkville, that means welcoming home old friends downtown, to the Cotton District, and back to all their favorite spots.

The streets, stores, and restaurants are full of people who have made the weekend trip.

You can find information about parking on campus and shuttles to games at hailstate.com.

Super Bulldog Weekend is one of the big spring events that push sales revenue for local merchants for the season.