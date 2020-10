LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is arrested after a pursuit through Columbus.

Now, 29-year-old Jamarcus Patmon is charged with fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.

The Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force started the chase on the northside of the city, just after six last night.

Chief Deputy Brent Swan says it’s believed that Patmon jumped out of the vehicle and ran from agents.

He was arrested a short time later.