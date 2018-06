STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Marcus Campbell, 18, is charged with Sexual Battery.

Starkville police investigators say the incident happened in late March.

No other details were released.

Campbell was arrested Tuesday, June 5 and will make an initial appearance in municipal court Wednesday.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Starkville Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.