STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is facing a child sex crime charge.

Clive Davis is charged with enticement of a child.

Oktibbeha County investigators say Davis is accused of sending text messages to a child under the age of 15.

The alleged incident was reported to deputies on July 31st.

Davis was arrested Wednesday. He is out of jail on a 2

0 thousand dollar bond.