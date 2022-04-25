Starkville man killed in early morning head on crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is killed in an early morning head-on crash in Clay County.

Coroner Alvin Carter says 28-year-old Anquntio Lewis died at the scene.

The accident happened just north of Beasley and Walkers Gin Road, about 6 AM, near Pheba.

Carter tells WCBI Lewis was driving north and collided with a southbound SUV.

A person was injured in that SUV.

Lewis was wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation.