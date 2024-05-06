Starkville-MSU Symphony Association provides musical outlet

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville-MSU Symphony and its community chorus have been staples of the community for over 50 years.

They host multiple free concerts throughout their season, inviting the public to enjoy live music in multiple different genres.

The symphony and chorus were both born due to a need for a musical outlet.

“The orchestra began in someone’s living room years ago when string players wanted to get together but they had no outlet for their music so they started playing and it grew from there. The chorus began when two people talked with the conductor of the orchestra about doing a concert of popular music and pointed out that we needed a place for singers besides churches,” Hawkins said.

Elizabeth Hawkins is a member of the association’s board.

She said the Symphony Association’s goal is to provide an outlet for the musicians to continue the play and perform music.

“There are a lot of people who miss the choral experience or the band experience or the orchestra experience they had as children, as young people. Sometimes by the time you finish high school you may not complete your music you may not do anymore with it and that’s sad. So this allows us to continue our musical experience,” Hawkins said.

She said it isn’t just for those who want to perform but also for the community to experience.

“It’s a wonderful place for people to come and enjoy music. To have something that is totally community like the chorus is really special,” Hawkins said.

The “On Broadway!” event marked the last event of the season for the Symphony Association, but their next season will begin in early fall.

