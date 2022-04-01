Starkville officials and leaders planted blue pinwheels at Emerson Discovery Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a simple children’s toy that has taken on greater significance, especially in the month of April.

Since 2008 the pinwheel has been used to symbolize child abuse prevention.

Today, to mark the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month, nearly 50 city officials and business leaders in Starkville planted blue pinwheels at the Emerson Discovery Center.

Prevent Child Abuse America chose the pinwheel because it represents childhood innocence, unseen energy, wish fulfillment and transformation.

Emerson Discovery Center has several activities dealing with child abuse prevention scheduled for this month.

You can check their website for details.