Starkville Oktibbeha County School District makes upgrades to its football field

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha County School District has been busy upgrading its athletic facilities.

The district has made upgrades to its football field, including a new turf surface, press box, and video board.

There is also improved lighting for the basketball court, to shine a brighter light on a Yellowjackets squad that includes two Dandy Dozen standouts this year.

Athletic Director Jay Hopson said the improvements are necessary to give Starkville players the same advantages as their opponents in the state’s new 7-A classification.

“I want to make sure that with, like the Tupelos, the Oxfords, the Madison Centrals, the people that are in our district, that we are giving our kids every facility possible and necessary to compete at the highest level, because we’ve got some outstanding student athletes here in Oktibbeha County, that we’re just trying to give ’em the best we can,” said Hopson.

The 2025 Football season was Starkville’s first in the new 7-A Division.

