Starkville PD gathers first responders with flag football game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders are making connections with a friendly competition.

The Starkville Police Department hosted its inaugural football game with neighboring agencies.

SPD continues to host events around town to get involved with the community, and this time, they took it out to the field.

Starkville Police want to connect with first responders during the summertime.

They hosted an inaugural flag football game at the Starkville Sportsplex.

The police department partners with neighboring agencies like the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and Starkville Fire Department.

One of the event coordinators, Kenya Bibbs, said officers wanted to send a friendly message to the public.

“We do have a job to do, but besides us doing our job,” Bibbs said. “We can show them that we can come together, and you can still enjoy us and see that we are easy to get along with. We love our people, we love the community, and especially love the children, and show the children, don’t be afraid of us.”

The event is raising money for Starkville’s annual National Night Out.

Starkville Fire Department Sergeant Nick Shumaker said the event makes an impact on everyone.

“That’s why all the departments can interact that way,” Shumaker said. “If we have an emergency scene that’s with multiple agencies, we know each other, we know how each other. We know how each other operates, and we are not just 100% total strangers. Then, having events like this is just good for the community to see us get out and interact with each other, just sharing a brotherhood and socializing.”

Bibbs said their mission is to connect with the community and fellow first responders.

“The mission is for us to come together and be one and make it be a better community,” Bibbs said. “I think we are all are started to see even as individuals not only as first responders but the others as we can see us all getting along.”

The Starkville Police Department is set to be apart of the National Night Out that will be on August 5.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.