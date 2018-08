STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police hope to track down an auto burglary suspect, with a little help from the public.

Marquise Brooks, 22, is wanted for a Wednesday night auto-burglary.

Seen at the top of the page, surveillance footage captured the suspect in the act. Police believe Brooks is the one in the video.

If you know anything, you’re urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.