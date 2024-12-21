Starkville Police gives families gifts from Angel Tree

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa Claus is getting an assist from some Elves in Blue this Christmas.

The Starkville Police Department distributed gifts this afternoon, December 20, to families from the city.

For the 4th year, the department sponsored an Angel Tree.

And, the coordinator, Corporal Kenya Bibbs, said it’s been growing every year.

Bibbs said it’s important for people to see officers in a different environment than just responding to calls.

She said it wouldn’t be possible without the strong support of area residents, businesses, and Mississippi State.

We reached out to the community. They saw it. We advertised it, and they said, ‘Hey, Corporal Bibbs, what can I do? How many can I take?’ It wasn’t ‘Do I need to take one?’ They said ‘How many? How many?’ All these businesses around here, attorneys, everybody, the restaurant owners, everybody came in and they said, ‘How many can I take?”, said Bibbs.

This year’s Angel Tree provided toys to 102 children.

