STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway in Starkville into a deadly Thursday night crash.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to Highway 25, north of Highway 182.

Police say a vehicle traveling north on the southbound side hit another driver head-on.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was sent to OCH Regional Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.