Starkville police investigate incidents at SHS involving social media posts

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating two incidents at Starkville High School involving social media posts.

In a Facebook message, the department said it was made aware of a video of a fight at the school circulating on social media.

SPD and the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are actively investigating the incident.

They are also investigating a social media threat related to the area of the SHS athletic complex.

The school was placed on a modified lockdown with restricted movement on campus.

Starkville police and school administrators said they are working to ensure the safety of students and staff.

