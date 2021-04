STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police are investigating a possible shooting in the city that happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Witnesses said they heard anywhere from 30 to 40 gunshots.

The incident happened near Orchard Lane and Reed Ridge Circle.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

It’s unknown if any arrests have been made in the case or if police have identified any suspects.

WCBI will have more information on the incident as soon as it’s available.