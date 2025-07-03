Starkville police make burglary arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teen is facing several burglary charges in Starkville.

Di’Quavious Gray, 19, is charged with five counts of vehicle burglary, three counts of commercial burglary, and one count of motor vehicle theft.

July 1st and 2nd, Starkville police worked with Moreland Storage Units management on Louisville Street to help with the case.

Investigators say security devices at the business were key to identifying a suspect.

It’s believed the break-ins occurred over a two-day period at the same location.