Starkville police remind citizens to follow laws in school zones

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – During the summer, some drivers may get a little lax when it comes to traffic rules around schools, and they can get unaccustomed to seeing buses on the road. But Starkville police want to remind people that school will be back in session, and they will be watching.

Corporal Robert Eguires said passing buses or speeding through a school zone puts others around you in danger.

“That is something that can’t be done, and it will not be tolerated inside the city of Starkville,” Eguires said. “It makes it a very dangerous situation for the children that are crossing the road to be passing a school bus with a stop sign on it.”

During the marked times on speed limit signs in school zones, there will be zero tolerance for speeding, and the fine will be doubled.

“Speed limit says 15 miles per hour, the vehicles need to be going 15 miles per hour for speeding in a school zone,” Eguires said. “If you’re a repeat offender of that violation, you could potentially be arrested.”

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Police Liaison Officer Sammy Shumaker said the first few weeks of school will mean more traffic, and drivers need to pay attention.

“If you need to leave a few minutes early so that you’re not in a hurry, that way we can keep everybody safe,” Shumaker said. “Watch your speed limit, don’t text and drive, and leave your cell phone inactive while you’re driving.”

Police said they are doing everything they can to catch those not following the law.

“We have a motor unit that will be following school buses,” Eguires said. “Because of the length and width of the buses, they are undetectable until you commit the crime or traffic violation, at that point, you will be pulled over and cited.”

“We now have camera systems on the school busses to catch drivers who pass the school buses when it’s stopped,” Shumaker said. “The cameras will pick up the tags on those vehicles and we’re able to find out who that is and they will be ticketed later for passing a stopped school bus which is a very serious offense.”

Remember there will be parents dropping off kids for the first time or students driving for the first time; people trying to figure things out.

“We as citizens owe it to our children to keep them safe, and slow down, and pay attention to what we’re doing,” Eguires said.

Students of the Starkville-Oktibbeha County School District start back to school on Tuesday, July 25.

