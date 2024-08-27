Starkville police report accident involving injuries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police posted on social media about an accident involving “vehicles and motorcycles” at Highway 12 and Russell Street/Stone Boulevard.

Police did report in the post that there were injuries, but did not give any further information.

Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras saw a white SUV with major damage to the passenger side. A firetruck was also on the scene and law enforcement was directing traffic.

The wreck was cleared shortly after the incident.

We will continue to update this story as new information comes in.

