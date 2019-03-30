Starkville Pride celebrates 2nd annual parade

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people marched through downtown Starkville for the city’s second annual Pride Parade on Saturday.

Starkville Pride made national headlines last year after their parade permit was initially denied by four Starkville Aldermen.

- Advertisement -

The decision was later repealed, and the parade was allowed to carry on.

This year, the celebration started out with a Queer Art Market in Fire Station Park where attendees could purchase and sell various goods.

“Well today we’re going to walk in this parade, girl! Then we are going to sashay on to the after party, and then the after-after party! I really hope they just feel the love that’s here because we worked really hard to have this, and it’s honestly such a pay-off. Even though there are protestors over there, like, we are here and we are fighting and we are still going strong, girl! Okrrrrr. This is the realness. Like, if you want to feel, like, what it means to be at home, with a family, that’s what we have here and like come out. It’s going to be every year now, and I’m so excited,” said drag queen and parade participant Hunny Blunt.

The event wrapped up with a Drag Show at Rick’s Café.