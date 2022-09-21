Starkville Public Library hosts Banned Book Storytime

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Public library celebrates the “freedom to read” for National Banned Books Week.

The national effort represents an effort to respond to challenges libraries face and the attempt to ban books from libraries, schools, and bookstores.

It also encourages the freedom to support ideas without fear of censorship.

Today, the public library hosted a Banned Books Storytime.

“I wanted to highlight how important it is that we don’t censor books. That is something that is not the library’s job to do. That is what people do in the home. We are here to provide knowledge for everyone in the community,” said Loraine Walker, children’s service librarian at Starkville Public Library.

Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown, Hop on Pop by Doctor Suess, The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf, and Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See? by Bill Martin Junior, were read during the storytime event.