Starkville residents have one last chance to weigh in on possible redistricting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville residents will have one more chance to weigh in on proposed new ward maps.

There will be a second public hearing on the city’s redistricting plan at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Population changes in the 2020 census and annexation of the area around Clayton Village prompted the city to redraw ward lines.

The first public hearing was held at the last aldermen meeting.

“Because of the annexation, we have a lot of changes that are happening. A number of the ward areas are moving or being adjusted, so that there will be some areas that used to belong in Ward 2, for example, are going to Ward 7, and that kind of flows throughout the entire community because of all the annexation that have changed as well as the population that has changed over the last 10 years,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Golden Triangle Planning and Development handled the redistricting plan.

The Board of Alderman meeting is Tuesday at 5:30.