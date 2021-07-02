Starkville retailers see double the business following CWS win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A sea of Maroon and White.

That’s the scene in Starkville and Dudy Noble Field as bulldog fans greet the MSU National Champions.

Leading up to the celebration, local businesses tell us their merchandise is almost sold out.

The phone is ringing off the hook.

And t-shirts are selling fast.

After MSU’s Baseball team won the 2021 College World Series Championship in Omaha, fans like are traveling near and far to celebrate.

” We’ve got a real strong alumni group there but we wanted to come down today after the national championship and just celebrate in Starkville, enjoy the parade this afternoon. We’re so happy to be here,” said Fan Johnnie Butler.

Just down Main Street in B-Unlimited, folks are lining up to purchase a t-shirt.

” The crowd is crazy. We were kind of expecting it a little but not this intense. Yesterday before we even opened, we had 40 people lined up outside the store. We love it, we love a good rush of people. It keeps the day busy,” said Retail Operations Manager Shelby Marsh.

Marsh says orders are nearing 10,000.

” I personally brought from Fayetteville,Arkansas 1,200 myself yesterday in my car. We sold out of those, so then we had a guy with a trailer come. Today, we brought about 30 boxes,” said Marsh.

” We’ve probably already sold 8,000 shirts since we’ve had our first order happen right after the game started. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We’ve always had a great baseball teams. I think every business is going to thrive from this and we’re all just super pumped and excited for everything to come,” said Flowers.

And like the saying goes,you’ve got to believe.

” Everybody is here for the parade just ready to get their tees to celebrate,” said Flowers.

If you’ve missed the chance to grab your championship gear, B-Unlimited and Book Mark and Cafe will continue to sell merchandise.