Starkville sign ordinance takes effect in one month

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The clock is ticking for some businesses in Starkville.

Those that haven’t complied with the city’s sign ordinance now only have one month to make the necessary changes.

May 5th is the deadline to replace all pole-mounted signs with a lower profile, monument-style signage.

The city is in the process of surveying affected areas to see which businesses are not yet up to code.

“We are now at the point of taking pictures of the signs that are around town that have not come down yet, and we will be sending out letters out to them individually. When May 5th rolls around, we will be sending out letters along with a picture of the sign, and so hopefully they will have 30 days before we begin a summons process,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill, Starkville.

The sign ordinance passed in 2011, and businesses were given 10 years to comply. That 2021 deadline was extended by another year because of the pandemic.