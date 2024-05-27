Starkville Strong adds essential items to their food drive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There was a clear vision of giving in Starkville. Starkville Strong hosted its monthly Neighbors Helping Neighbors event.

They had free lunch, and food to take home.

And this time, they had free hygiene products.

Starkville Strong usually does its “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” event every fourth Sunday for the community.

Brandi Herrington said food security is one of Starkville’s four pillars.

She also said that giving hygiene products can be impactful.

“A lot of the people who receive SNAP benefits, those benefits don’t cover hygiene items, they don’t cover essentials like feminine hygiene products that people need,” Herrington said. “So those are commodities in this area. So, we wanted to make sure that we had things like that for them.”

Interns for Starkville Strong helped coordinate the event and multiple volunteers were there to help out with the giving.

“This is not possible, none of it is possible without the community, the volunteers, and, the partnerships we’ve made because if we all come together and work as a unit,” Herrington said. “We can get a whole lot more done. A couple of feet on the pavement is a mission but if you bring a bunch of people together that’s a movement. So that’s what we are trying to do.”

Michael Martin is a volunteer for Starkville Strong.

He said he hopes everyone receives the message that they are not alone.

“I hope that they get out of it that there’s help out here for you,” Martin said. “I think sometimes people will feel as though there is no help for them, there’s no lifeline but when you have situations like this. Starkville Strong and other organizations in the city putting things together, it shows that as a community we’re coming together to be a help to those in need so there’s always something out here to help somebody.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can look on Starkville Strong’s Facebook page for any upcoming updates and events.

