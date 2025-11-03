Starkville Strong held a breakfast fundraiser

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) The government has been shut down for over a month now, and the federal closure is not just affecting families, it is also having an impact on food pantries and non-profit organizations.

Unfortunately, a local nonprofit is feeling the effects of the month-long shutdown.

Starkville Strong has had a surge in food assistance requests, which is why the nonprofit held a breakfast fundraiser, so that they can continue to provide services for the community.

Each attendee was required to pay ten dollars, and got a chance to eat pancakes, fruit, and much more.

Founding Director of Starkville Strong Brandi Herrington said, this was all to be able to help those who need a little extra help.

“It is a really tough time right now.” said Herrington. “We have had triple amount of food requests over the last couple of weeks, and we have seen our first few federal workers that have come in and asked for food, so we are just holding fundraisers and food drives to help those families in need. Those families are our neighbors, and they struggle just like everyone else, and many people have supporting networks, but some do not, and that is why we are here to try and be that support network.”

The event was held at walk-ons, and local “celebrity” leaders served as waiters.

