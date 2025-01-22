Starkville student named spokesperson for CO-OP Ambassadors

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville Academy High School student has been named National Spokesperson for emerging co-op ambassadors.

Maggie Martin is Mississippi’s representative on the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Leadership Council and a 4 County Electric Power Association delegate.

Martin competed with 43 other state delegates from around the nation for the honor.

The senior started her journey to that national stage with a Youth Tour application at 4 County.

She was then selected to represent 4-County at the Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi Youth Leadership Workshop.

There, she was named the Magnolia state’s representative and in November, she delivered a speech that led to the national honor.

