Starkville teachers and staff kick off school year with convocation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers and staff kicked off a new school year in Starkville Thursday morning with words of inspiration and motivation from a man whose story is told in a 2007 movie.

Manny Scott was the keynote speaker for the Starkville Oktibbeha School District convocation.

Scott’s story is told in the 2007 movie “Freedom Writers” and this morning he urged teachers, administrators, and support staff to help students achieve what they believe to be impossible.

The program also featured a performance from the high school wind ensemble and messages from the superintendent.

The first day for students in Starkville is August 7.