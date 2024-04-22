Starkville Utilities, TVA, garden club spend Earth Day planting trees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Utilities teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Starkville Town and Country Garden Club by planting trees to celebrate Earth Day.

They planted the trees at two locations: the Old Fellows Cemetery and the Sudduth Elementary School.

General manager for Starkville Utilities, Edward Kemp, said Earth Day is a great time to remind the public that trees are one of our most important natural resources.

“It provides a lot of benefits. Not just for the current generations but for generations to come as well. It provides a lot of intrinsic value to our community and improves the quality of life. So we thought that this was a great day to partner together and do this dedication. Starkville Utilities does see the value in trees and we also want to educate our customers and the community members on the importance of the placement of trees in a proper place where they don’t interfere with utility lines in the future,” said Kemp.

The group planted “Little Gem” magnolias at Odd Fellows Cemetery. At Sudduth Elementary, they planted four mature red maple trees on the playground.

