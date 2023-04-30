Starkville Utility members urge customers not to fall victim to scammers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Scammers are becoming even more clever as they look for more opportunities to take people’s hard-earned money.

Starkville Utilities is urging customers to be aware of people posing as utility employees with the motive to rob or swindle them.

People are pretending to be utility representatives to collect payments for electric bills by calling customers and pressuring them by saying they are on the

way to disconnect electric service unless the person makes a payment over the phone.

Starkville Utilities wants to remind customers to only pay their bills through a safe and secure method.

By mail, online using e-checks or credit cards, through automatic bank draft, in-person, via kiosk, or in the drop box at the Starkville utility office located at 200 N. Lafayette Street.