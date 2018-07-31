Starkville welcomes new ambulances from Pafford Medical Services

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Starkville will have a new ambulance service as Pafford Medical Services’ contract begins.

There has been some controversy about bringing a second service to the area, but Pafford and Starkville first responders say more ambulances are a good call.

With more wheels and lights to match a growing population, residents can feel safer when they or their loved ones dial 9-1-1.

Pafford Medical Services will soon take to the streets of Starkville, hopefully putting the concerns of slowing response times to rest.

“This is going to cut down… you’re talking about maybe six of seven minutes on scene,” said Fire Chief, Charles Yarbrough.

Three Pafford ambulances will be placed at three different Starkville fire stations.

“They’ll be riding along with the fire department, so when we roll out they roll out as well,” Yarbrough continued.

“The integration with the fire department is very important,” added Pafford Director of Operations, Freddie Parker. “Being in the fire stations, in the community, passing along our medical control to the firefighters. We’re also on staff as EMTs and paramedics, so they are able to utilize their skills to the fullest capability that they can.”

Pafford doesn’t only bring these three ambulances but all of the equipment inside of the vehicles, as well as providing the training necessary to assist in the process.

“We will be doing in-house training. We’ll be doing training for them as far as going to paramedic school, going to EMT school, helping out with that,” Parker elaborated.

There was controversy over bringing a second service to Oktibbeha County, splitting business with OCH Regional Medical Center, but Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough says this move is one that benefits the county’s growing population.

“It’s going to be better for the county because they’re going to be able to respond quicker to the county, so more ambulances in the city and the county is going to be better for everybody,” Yarbrough said.

“…and therefore we increase the chances of somebody having a good outcome or survivability of an acute medical or traumatic event,” Parker added.

Parker says if all goes well, their original 3 year contract with the city will only be the beginning.

He said, “We plan on this being a long-term venture here for us and long-term operation to benefit the city of Starkville.”

Again, the service officially starts its contract at midnight.

The ambulances will be placed at Starkville Fire Stations 1, 4, and 5.

Yarbrough says his hope is everyone in Starkville gives Pafford a chance to do their job.

It might turn out in everyone’s favor.