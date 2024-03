Starkville Women’s Club marks 100 years of service

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been 100 years since a group of Starkville ladies decided to form a group to look after their town and community.

The decades were marked by a fashion show that highlighted the decades of the Starkville Women’s Club.

This month the Women’s Club celebrates a century of service in Starkville and Oktibbeha County.

The members work to support projects including the arts, literacy, education, and youth and families.

