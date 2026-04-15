Starkville’s Habitat for Humanity doubles down on helping build affordable homes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This year, the Starkville chapter approved two families to partner with for its annual building project.

Tyerria Bryant and Starkville Police Corporal Kenya Gibbs were called in to the Habitat office today, under the guise of having to complete some paperwork.

What they got instead was the surprise news that each one had been chosen for this year’s builds.

Both women were grateful for what this would mean to them and their families.

“It makes me feel very happy and overjoyed that I can do something that is for my lifetime, basically, and for my child and for my sister, and just, I’m just happy and proud of myself,” said Tyerria.

“But, I am so grateful that I was chosen. I can’t thank Habitat enough for even considering me, because there are a lot of people who probably applied as well. But I am so grateful that they chose me, for my children to have a safe and better place to live,” said Kenya.

Construction is expected to start this Summer. Habitat partners pay for the homes with low interest mortgages, and they provide “sweat equity”, helping with the construction of their homes or others

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