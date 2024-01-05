Starkville’s Ward 1 seat up for grabs in special election February 13

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some voters in the City of Starkville will head to the polls next month to round out the Board of Aldermen.

The city will hold a special election to fill the Ward One seat on the board on February 13.

Former Alderman Ben Carver won election to the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors in November and took his seat there a few days ago.

Qualifying for candidates has already begun and will last until January 22.

