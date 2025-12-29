Starting 2026 in the 60s!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A cold front moved through late last night dropping temperatures 30+ degrees. It will be cold again tomorrow, but a warming trend is on its way right before we welcome the new year!

TONIGHT: Lows will fall into the mid 20s overnight with passing clouds overhead. Make sure to drip your faucets and bring any outdoor plants indoors.

TUESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 40s again tomorrow, a copy and paste of Monday. The sun will be shining throughout the day with no rain chances. Lows will be in the mid 20s as well.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: It will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the mid 50s and a mostly sunny sky overhead. Lows will be in low 30s overnight as we welcome 2026!