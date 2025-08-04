Starting August Off Cool!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: Look for another cool night with partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: If you like the weather Sunday look for a similar setup for Monday as temperatures stay in the upper 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will build in through the afternoon with an isolated storm chance late in the afternoon and through the evening, specifically for our northern counties.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will slowly rise through the week but the good news is that the humidity should stay relatively dry keeping us comfortable. Isolated showers and storms are possible with the greatest chance of rain coming in on Wednesday.